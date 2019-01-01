SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - New Year's celebrations are now over, so you'll have to wait until July before fireworks are once again legal in Sioux City.

They can still be bought until January 3 though.

While they were legal to fire off for a short time, the winter sales are not as strong as 4th of July sales.

Donald Lantis, the owner of Lantis Fireworks, said the cold weather tends to keep people indoors and takes away from sales.

"Here, it's cold and so the sales, they'll come and buy one or two items and then leave. They're not gonna buy a whole bunch of stuff because it's just too cold," Lantis said.

Lantis Fireworks has already closed for the winter and won't open again until the 4th of July firework season.