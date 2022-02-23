SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department sees an increase in calls regarding homeless people trespassing on private property during the winter.

Community Policing Sergeant Jeremy McClure said the police answered around ten calls related to homeless people during Tuesday’s frigid temperatures.

“That could be anything from moving a homeless person along from the skywalk or stairwell or such to just getting someone out of someone else’s house,” McClure said.

He said local warming facilities and a supportive community give law enforcement ways to help homeless people.

“With those options available to people, it’s more humane for us to move them along and get them out of these public places and get them to somewhere else where they can get connected to resources,” McClure said.

One of those resources is The Gospel Mission. Executive Director Paul Mahaffie said he has seen some progress.

“It’s new faces,” Mahaffie said. “There’s a lot of people who we’ve helped over the last two years. We’ve helped them find housing, so they can get into their own homes and get jobs.”

