(KCAU) — Siouxlanders aren’t the only ones who can feel the impact of cold weather.

Temperatures below freezing can be dangerous for pets.

Dr. Michelle Bader, a veterinarian with Family Pet at Perry Creek, said sub-zero temperatures can harm your pet in minutes.

“If you have dogs that need to go potty, they go outside and they come right back in,” Bader said. “You don’t let them out for longer than I would say even five minutes. 10 minutes would be too much at this rate.”

If your pet has frostbite or hypothermia, they may have stiff muscles, a lack of coordination, or slower breathing.

Siouxlanders are encouraged to get their pets to a warm location if they exhibit any of these symptoms.