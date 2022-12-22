SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — While many Siouxlanders avoided Thursday’s frigid temperatures whenever they could, there are many jobs that require people to work regardless of the cold.

From first responders to towing companies, some Siouxlanders have to be out and about even when temps are sub-zero.

“Baby it’s cold outside,” said Chief Terry Johnson with South Sioux City Fire Department.

With temperatures as they are not only can it cause frostbite and hypothermia, but also cause car batteries to die.

“My vehicle wouldn’t start, so I had to get a jumper box and jump start my battery in order to get to work this morning,” Sergeant Thomas Gill, Community Policing Sergeant at Sioux City Police Department (SCPD).

“Nothing functions right for anybody and there’s just a lot of breakdowns and trying to be timely, and making sure everyone is safe getting out there, and getting them to a safe place before they get too cold on the side of the road,” said Heidi Day, Meier Towing Manager.

While these are common problems during freezing temperatures for all Siouxlanders, firefighters have a unique challenge in the cold.

“Like a fire truck carries water, ours carry around 500 gallons of water, and if we don’t keep that water moving while we’re outside, it could freeze in the pump. If it freezes in the pump, we can’t fight fire, so we have to be very careful of those things. This cold weather really creates a lot of challenges for us,” said Chief Johnson.

The best way to stay warm in these conditions is by wearing multiple layers of clothing. However, a warm car and delicious food can help.

“Yesterday morning, I was up at 5 a.m. making chili for them and last night I got out chicken and stuff so I could get’em chicken tortilla soup, and I just try and keep something warm for’em here so they can warm up their bellies when they get a chance to stop by and have something to eat,” said Day.

“Our cars are running, most of them are running 24 hours a day, because there’s three shifts, three patrol shifts. The person that comes in at 6:30 in the morning, the car will be running from the night before if an officers driven that car,” said Sergeant Gill.

And while the people who respond to emergencies have to go out in the bitter cold, Chief Johnson said if you have the choice, stay indoors.

“Staying outside more than five minutes is not the brightest thing that a person can do at this point. We need to stay inside, don’t go outside if you don’t have too,” said Chief Johnson.

Chief Johnson said that if Siouxlanders need to go outside, to dress accordingly and to be prepared for an emergency by packing a blanket in their car.