Cold temperatures can be harmful to your pets

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – If you’ve been outside at all on Monday, you know it was dangerously cold.

The bone-chilling temperatures can be harmful, not just to people, but our pets.

Pet pros are advising keeping your pets indoors as much as possible.

Even though animals have a coat of fur, weather this cold is too dangerous for them to be outside for long periods.

Cindy Rarrat with Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue says if it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them.

“But in my opinion, bring them in, a warmer climate. If they’re used to being outdoors, put them in a garage, somewhere like that or if they’re going to be indoor dogs, keep them indoors,” said Rarrat.

If you do have to keep them in the garage, make sure their water bowl is heated so it doesn’t freeze and give them plenty of blankets to curl up under.