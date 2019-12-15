Cold temperatures can be dangerous for your pets

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With the bone-chilling temperatures in the winter, it’s important to keep your pets in mind when you let them outside.

According to a PETA report, 32 animals died in cold weather in the U.S. between 2018 and 2019.

The Siouxland Humane Society is encouraging folks to bring their pets indoors during the sub-zero temperatures coming this weekend.

But there are ways to keep pets warm if they need to stay outside.

“As a pet owner, you are to step up to the plate and provide that animal with warm shelter. That’s a shelter off the ground a couple of inches, inside the shelter needs to be hay or straw, and make sure the entrance is facing away from the wind and blowing snow,” said Kelly Erie, Siouxland Humane Society.

The Sioux City Adoption and Rescue Center tells KCAU 9 fines for neglecting your pet start at $100 and can result in the revocation of a pet license.