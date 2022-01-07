SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City’s Southbridge Business Park is set to continue its development as the city announced a deal with Cold-Link Logistics based out of Miami, Florida.

The firm agreed to invest $60 million into building a cold storage warehouse that will also be connected to the railway.

Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said the 185,000 square foot facility is a win for the community.

“It’s going to be a boost to Sioux City. It’s going to create 60 jobs initially, it’s going to be phased in. It’s an extremely important investment to our community,” said Moore.

Construction is expected to begin in March of this year on the 40 acres of the old 27 Flags Golf Course with an opening date set for early 2023.