DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Cold-Link Logistics in Sioux City was one of six Iowa companies honored Thursday with the Iowa Venture Award.

The Iowa Area Development Group (IADG), in collaboration with its Rural Electric Cooperative partners, honored these six companies at a luncheon held in conjunction with the Iowa Association of Electric Cooperatives’ annual meeting, according to a release from the IADG.

Cold-Link Logistics won a Special Venture Award in the category of “Outstanding Business of the Year.” The company was nominated by Woodbury County Rural Electric Cooperative, which has supported them with park upgrades and power.

“Founded by brothers Michael, Mark & Nick Mandich, Cold-Link Logistics exemplifies the spirit of innovation and family-driven values,” said IADG President/CEO Bruce Nuzum. “The strategic expansion to Sioux City, culminating in the 189,000 sq. ft. facility, reflects their commitment to customer-centric solutions and community integration. We proudly recognize Cold-Link Logistics as the Iowa Venture Award Outstanding Business of the Year, celebrating their dedication to continuous growth.”

This was the 35th year that IADG has given out these awards. According to their release, they are presented to “individuals and organizations, both large and small, in recognition of their significant contributions to Iowa’s economy through entrepreneurial leadership, innovation, and the creation of job opportunities.”

The other recipients were Centro, Inc. in Hampton; HiPer Ceramics in Spirit Lake; Ihle Fabrications, LLC in Polk City; M3 Fabrication, LLC in Bloomfield; and Post Equipment Company, LLC in Rock Valley.

