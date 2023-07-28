SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU)– Today some Siouxlands were given a chance to tour the brand new Cold-Link Logistics facility to better understand how the place works.

The 200,000-square-foot cold storage facility holds hundreds of thousands of frozen food items from local businesses like Wells Blue Bunny, Purdue Premium Meats, and Empirical Foods.

Steve DeVries, the general manager at Cold-Link Logistics says at this time the facility plans to only distribute to local businesses.

“It costs a lot of money transportation-wise to get in here, so locally is the cheapest for everybody to keep the cost low,” Said DeVries

The facility opened officially 3 months ago and currently employs roughly 80 workers. DeVries said at some point Cold-Link hopes to expand their clientele to other local businesses.