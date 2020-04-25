Coffee & Nosh provides meals to healthcare workers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A local food truck is stepping up to help support Siouxland health care workers by providing free meals.

Heartland Coffee & Nosh asked community members to sponsor meals for workers at UnityPoint St. Luke’s, and the food truck delivered for a second week.

“They are on the front line. And maybe we don’t have a ton of hospitalized cases here, but their lives are changing the way they are having to do all of their procedures there. It’s stressful, and there is an increase of people coming in, in general wondering if they’re sick,” said Stacy Orndorff of Heartland Coffee & Nosh

Orndorff and her crew delivered around 300 meals to health care workers. They hope to gain more momentum from the community looking give back during this time