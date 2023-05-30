SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The founder of Coffee & Nosh, Stacy Orndorff, has finalized purchasing Coffee King, Inc. and Caturra Roasting Co.

According to a release, the two companies will be transformed into Coffee King Roasting & Supply Co.

The company said that while making the decision, they considered consumer feedback and have plans to expand their range of services. These services will include an expanded line of private labeling options, custom coffee flavor profiles, and access to microlots.

“Rest assured, while our name is changing, our team’s unwavering dedication to providing exceptional service and top-quality products remains unchanged,” the company said in a release.

Coffee King said that in order for Orndorff to focus on her new venture, she will be selling Coffee & Nosh locally. Orndorff told KCAU 9 that no sale has been officially finalized, but additional details regarding the sale will be released at a later date.

“I am thrilled to take on the role of leading Coffee King Roasting & Supply Co. to new heights,” Orndorff said. “I look forward to introducing myself to each of you personally in the near future.”

Coffee King is located in Sioux City at 1301 3rd Street.