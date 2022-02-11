SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sculpt Siouxland has announced that a coat rack sculpture will be returning to Sioux City.

The fourth edition of Hang Your Hat, a conceptual sculpture by artist Ken Peterson, formerly of Sioux City, will be returning to the sidewalk in front of Sioux City’s City Hall.

The new sculpture will be titled Hang Your Hat 4 and will consist of a metal coat rack that has been painted blue.

As with its precessors, Hang Your Hat 4 invites members of the community to hang clothing items on its hooks for easy access to those in need.

As a reminder, the sculpture is not intended as a drop-off location for all items. Boxes of items or items that are not well-suited to hang on a hook should be taken to any of the local charitable organizations which serve those in need of clothing.