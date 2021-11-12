Coat rack sculpture in front of City Hall removed

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders driving passed the city hall building may have noticed something missing.

The yellow coat rack known as “Hang Your Hat 3” that stood outside of Sioux City City Hall for several years is no longer there.

According to the director of the Sioux City Art Center, Todd Behrens, the sculpture was intentionally removed by the center due its condition. Rust was becoming noticeable in areas and one of the hooks was missing.

Behrens added that the Sioux City City Council also requested the sculpture to be removed.

The Art Center commented that there are no plans in the future for the spot in front of city hall.

The sculpture was donated by Tammy Struve, Dee Polak, and Roger Caudron as part of the Sculpt Siouxland collection and installed in front of Sioux City City Hall in 2013.