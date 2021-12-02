Holiday train set brings nostalgic feeling to patients

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KCAU) — Nothing like a train set to bring one back to holidays of old.

For the past 16 years, Kyle Bahney, the facilities managers at CNOS in Dakota Dunes, has set up his trains for patients in the lobby, some of the sets even belonged to his father and uncle. Starting off with only two trains and now eight and hundreds of set pieces.

“It’s a lot of nostalgia, brings people back to when they used to have train sets, or used to see them in the windows at department stores. So kind of takes them back in time a little bit, but just gives them enjoyment while they’re here,” said Bahney.

The display is open to the public and will be up until after Christmas.