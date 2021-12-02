Holiday train set brings nostalgic feeling to patients

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KCAU) — Nothing like a train set to bring one back to holidays of old. 

For the past 16 years, Kyle Bahney, the facilities managers at CNOS in Dakota Dunes, has set up his trains for patients in the lobby, some of the sets even belonged to his father and uncle. Starting off with only two trains and now eight and hundreds of set pieces. 

“It’s a lot of nostalgia, brings people back to when they used to have train sets, or used to see them in the windows at department stores. So kind of takes them back in time a little bit, but just gives them enjoyment while they’re here,” said Bahney. 

The display is open to the public and will be up until after Christmas. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories

News article bin