CMA Awards focused on women in country music

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The year’s biggest celebration of country music!

The CMA Awards aired on ABC on Wednesday night, and with an iconic lineup.

The iconic women of country music kicking off this year’s CMA Awards.

The focus staying on celebrating the ladies who’ve defined the genre, with Carrie Underwood, for the first time sharing her annual hosting duties with legends, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

“We’re doing it for all the little girls dreaming of ruling world of country music, and maybe the world,” said Reba McEntire.

The night sprinkled with nostalgia and newcomers, packed with powerful performances.

And big honors for best of the best in country music.

“Song of the year” going to “Beautiful Crazy” by Luke Combs.

Maren Morris, who had the most nominations this year, taking home Album of the Year for “Girl.”

“Thank you, country music! Thank you fans!” said Maren Morris.

What a night, and an especially great night for the guests attending the event in person.

Take a look at the familiar face watching the show live on Wednesday night.

“We’re here down close, wish all of you were here with us,” said Tim Seaman, KCAU 9 News.

That’s right, that’s our very own, Tim Seaman, was on the floor of the CMA’s in Nashville.

He got to sit in the audience and watch the show in person with some other Siouxlanders on Wednesday night.

