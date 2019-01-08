Cloverleaf Cold Storage to undergo merger

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - A refrigerated warehouse company is merging with another company to expand their service area.

Cloverleaf Cold Storage, whose corporate offices are located in Sioux City, announced that they will be merging with Zero Mountain, Inc., according to a release from Cloverleaf.

They said that the combined companies will now be the fifth largest cold storage warehouse in the US with 140 million cubic feet of capacity in nine states.

Zero Mountain was founded in 1955 by the Rumsey family and is still run by them. The company has five cold storage warehouses and has expansions in Arkansas and Texas. Cloverleaf has 19 warehouses across the Midwest and Southeast United States, including in Sioux City, Le Mars and Cherokee.

“I am pleased that these two great companies are joining forces,” said Bill Feiges, Co-CEO of Cloverleaf.“The Cloverleaf team has long admired Zero Mountain, which has been built over generations by the Rumsey family upon business values similar to our own. Zero Mountain is highly respected in the cold storage industry, and the Rumsey family is known for its longstanding relationships and dedication to customer service. Its geographic footprint is a strong complement to that of Cloverleaf, and we believe that this combination will create significant value for our customers.”

“I am excited that we are able to come together with Cloverleaf to create one of North America’s largest players in the cold storage business,” said Mark Rumsey, Chairman of Zero Mountain. “The Cloverleaf team is very well respected in the cold storage industry, and I’m delighted that we have this opportunity to partner with and grow alongside them.”

Mark Rumsey and Joe Rumsey of Zero Mountain will retain leadership roles in the newly combined business.