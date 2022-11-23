SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Public Schools Foundation is inviting Siouxlanders to “Clothes the Gap” through the foundation’s annual winter wear campaign.

According to a release from the Sioux City Community School District, the campaign helps to support families within the school district who may have the need for cold-weather clothing.

The release states that through December 16, donations may be dropped off at the school district’s downtown office, the Foundation office, or the local school office.

Items that can be donated include coats, hats, gloves, mittens, boots, sweaters, and long pants for toddlers, youth, and teens. Additional donations include personal hygiene items and laundry detergent. Monetary donations are accepted as well. All monetary donations are used to buy needed items, according to the release.

The release specified that an average of 70% of students and families in the district need assistance, and by donating, Siouxland can help students gain the confidence they need to succeed.