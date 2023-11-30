SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With cold weather approaching, it’s time to pull out the heavy coats. However, some kids may not have access to warm winter clothing. Luckily, the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation is looking to provide coats for students in need.

Sioux City residents are encouraged to donate new or lightly used winter gear for the annual “Clothes the Gap” campaign. Donations can be dropped off at any district school buildings.

Those who wish to give can donate coats, hats, and gloves, or make a monetary donation to purchase needed items. Last year, “Clothes the Gap” received $3,000 dollars in donations and was used to purchase needed clothing.

Any donation made goes directly to a Sioux City Community School District child in need of warm clothing so that they can have every opportunity available to them.

“We’re leveling that playing field and helping those children that need it,” said Karen Harrison, Sioux City Public Schools Foundation director of development. “They start off with the same basic needs met as other children who can afford it. So, now they can just concentrate on the education, and that’s what they’re there for.”

Although “Clothes the Gap” ends Dec. 19th, the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation will accept new or lightly used clothing donations year round.