Closures extended for some facilities in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As restrictions begin to loosen up in Iowa, Governor Kim Reynolds announced that certain facilities must remain closed, including indoor live performance spaces.

“We expected this from the get-go,” Tyson Events Center and the Orpheum Theatre General manager Tim Savona said. “As far as when it’s safe to open and things of that sort, those are for higher powers than us.”

He said guidelines are being put in place to come up with a plan to safely re-open but as of now he doesn’t know what that will look like.

“We want to do it right. We don’t want to do it fast. We’ll follow the directions given to us and well get through these efforts with local officials and well be back. We just don’t know quite yet when,” Savona added.

The same goes for Lamb Theatre in Sioux City.

“We just don’t think June is the right time to have 85-90 kids gathering together yet,” Managing Artistic Director Russell Wooley said.

The shut down has been a struggle for them financially, but Wooley said the extension is needed to keep everyone safe.

“We will take the baby steps. We will take the baby steps so that by the time we get to the fall, we’ll know even more about how to proceed safely not only for our actors but for our audience members,” Wooley said.

Lamb Theatre is planning to start its season in September even if they get the green light in June. They said mandatory face masks and limited capacity will be among the list of precautions taken.