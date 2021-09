SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announced a railroad crossing will be closed next week.

According to the release, the railroad crossing on 3rd street and North Lewis Blvd will be closed on September 14 to complete resurfacing.

A detour route will use Chamber St., 6th St., and North Lewis Blvd with signs posted by the City of Sioux City Engineering Division.

The resurfacing work is expected to be done by September 15 depending on the weather.