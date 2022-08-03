SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Prosecutors and defense presented out their closing statements in the trial of Dwight Evans Tuesday.

Since July 28, jurors have heard testimony from law enforcement officers, witnesses that were at Uncle Dave’s Bar the night Harrison was shot to death as well as watching video evidence of the incident.

Closing arguments wrapped up in the afternoon with both sides giving their final statements.

The prosecution telling jurors that evans went with Lawence Canady the night of the shooting with the intention of killing Harrison.

“Incredible evidence that this defendant actually pointed the gun at his target, pulled the trigger and fired the gun. That show that he had specific intent, not only to shoot Martez Harrison, but to kill him,” said Assistant Woodbury County Attorney, Mark Campbell.

While defense attorneys claimed Evans was under the influence of drugs and couldn’t have planned what happened.

“Trained officers look at eyes to see if a person is under the influence of something, drugs or alcohol. So you look at those eyes and see if they look normal to you,” said Defense Attorney Michael Adams.

Video evidence provided during the trial appeared to show Evans walking in and out of the bar without issue.

In February, Lawrence Canady also faced a first degree murder charge in the case and was sentenced to 16 years in prison after being found guilty of a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Afterwards, the jury was given instructions prior to their deliberation and are expected to begin Wednesday.