PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) — Annette Van Buren has a passion for photographing horses and rarely misses an opportunity to capture images at Ponca, Nebraska's Arrow B Arena. On Sunday, it was the riders who were capturing Van Buren's heart.

On Sunday, a barrel race benefit was held in honor of Van Buren's daughter, Brittany, who is battling a severe form of MS. Brittany was diagnosed in March of this year and the disease and medical expenses are beginning to take their toll.