Closed Missouri River is washing away customers for one local business

DECATUR, Neb. (KCAU) – As releases from Gavins Point Dam continue, the Missouri River is being filled with more than twice its normal amount of water and heavy releases may continue for months.

Aiming to ensure peoples safety, the US Coast Guard has closed all recreational and commercial boat traffic along the river between Sioux City and St. Louis, Mo.

What's bad news for boaters could be even worse news for some local businesses.

Pop-n-docs Manager, Nathan Bahrke says, “Yesterday was extremely slow. I just wish more people could stop by, but with the river closed its not advantageous for them to do so. It's nerve-wracking to be in this position."

And while empty chairs are a concern, so is an empty Marina.

“We haven’t been able to sell gas or have any sort of boat traffic which has significantly slowed down are normal gains that we’d like to have at this point in the year," says Bahrke.

The Coast Guard tells KCAU there’s no timeline for when the river will re-open. However, based on water levels it could be closed for the next several weeks.