Climbing wall hours change at Long Lines Family Recreation Center

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
sioux city climbing wall_1507929073432.jpg

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The climbing wall hours are changing in Sioux City.

The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department said the new hours for the climbing wall are effective Monday, August 23.

The climbing wall is located at Long Lines Family Recreation Center at 401 Gordon Dr.

The new hours are listed below:

DaysHours
Monday, Tuesday, WednesdayClosed
Thursday and Friday4 p.m.-6 p.m.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Saturday10 a.m.-12 p.m.
12 p.m.-2 p.m.
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday2 p.m.-2 p.m.
2 p.m.-4 p.m.

Reservations for the climbing wall are booked in two-hour sessions.

To reserve for a session or for more information, call the Parks and Recreation Administrative Office at 712-279-6126 or 712-226-4014.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories