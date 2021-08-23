Climbing wall hours change at Long Lines Family Recreation Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The climbing wall hours are changing in Sioux City.

The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department said the new hours for the climbing wall are effective Monday, August 23.

The climbing wall is located at Long Lines Family Recreation Center at 401 Gordon Dr.

The new hours are listed below:

Days Hours Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday Closed Thursday and Friday 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

6 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

12 p.m.-2 p.m.

2 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday 2 p.m.-2 p.m.

2 p.m.-4 p.m.

Reservations for the climbing wall are booked in two-hour sessions.

To reserve for a session or for more information, call the Parks and Recreation Administrative Office at 712-279-6126 or 712-226-4014.