Clifford the Big Red Dog coming to Sioux City Public Museum for storytime

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Clifford the Big Red Dog and IPTV KIDA Clubhouse are hosting Dan Wardell for storytime and adventure at the Sioux City Public Museum on August 6.

There will be two free sessions on August 6, one at 11:00 a.m. and the second at 1:30 p.m.

Dan Wardell will be reading popular Clifford stories will be read, followed by an opportunity for photographs with Clifford the Big Red Dog himself and Dan Wardell at the end of each session.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early.

The Sioux City Public Museum is located at 607 4th Street in downtown Sioux City.

For more information, call 712-279-6174 or visit siouxcitymuseum.org.