SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department is asking for help from the public with information regarding a robbery of a business on Monday morning.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, officers responded to a report of a robbery at Sarg’s Mini Mart on Glenn Avenue at 6:21 a.m.

The release states that the clerk who was working at the time of the robbery told officers that two men came into the store and began assaulting her.

The men allegedly knocked her to the ground and took an undisclosed amount of money from the register before leaving.

The release states that they were wearing grey hooded sweatshirts and facemasks. They were driving away in a 2013 Ford F-150, which was located a few blocks away from the location of the robbery.

Courtesy of the Sioux City Police Department

Courtesy of the Sioux City Police Department

Courtesy of the Sioux City Police Department

The truck was reported stolen from a garage on the north side of Sioux City on Saturday morning, according to the release.

Officials are asking that anyone with information about the incident should call the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6440 or Crime Stoppers at 712-258-8477.