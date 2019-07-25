Cleghorn, Iowa man arrested after brief pursuit in Osceola County

SIBLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Cleghorn, Iowa man was arrested Wednesday after a short pursuit ended with a traffic stop in Osceola County.

Henry Seivert, 41 of Cleghorn, Iowa was stopped by the Osceola County Deputy Wednesday after a short pursuit.

According to a recent press release, the arrest of Seivert stemmed from a traffic stop after a short pursuit that ended on 280th Street near Highway 59.

Seivert was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, driving while barred, eluding, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while suspended. He was also issued citations for failure to provide proof of financial liability and careless driving.

Seivert was taken to the Osceola County Jail and is being held on a $14,200 bond.