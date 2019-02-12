Clearing but windy today

The snow has now moved out for most of us this morning, but strong winds are gearing up to take hold in Siouxland for today.

Winter weather advisories are still in effect for parts of extreme eastern Siouxland until 9pm today. Although no additional snow is expected, strong incoming winds are expecting to blow the existing snow around over the roadways.

Winds will increase to around 15-25mph throughout today, and we could even see winds gusting up to 40mph at times this afternoon. This will not only blow around the snow that is on the sides of the roads, but it could also affect your car on roadways that already have slippery spots on them.

You will need to take it slow on your commutes today, but with no additional snowfall expected, if you take it slow you should be fine.

By this afternoon, sunshine will return to our area, but temperatures will continue to slowly cool down throughout the day with that strong northwesterly breeze rolling through.

The sunshine sticks around for tomorrow, but wind speeds will die down, and we will see a good deal of warmth before our next cooldown. Temperatures look to jump to the mid 30’s here for tomorrow.

We have another small chance for some snow Thursday night, but it looks like a better chance for snow is gearing up to move through over the weekend.

The latest models indicate a system passing through Saturday night, and continuing until Sunday morning. We will have more updates on this upcoming snow system in the coming days.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News