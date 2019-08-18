Clear the Shelter event helps find animals in shelters a forever home

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Across the nation today, animal shelters are working to clear the shelters.
Here in Sioux City Noah’s Hope, Siouxland Humane Society and Sioux City Animal Adoption Rescue have teamed up to find every shelter animal a forever home. Taking them out of their usual kennels, bringing them into the community hoping to draw more exposure and get more pets adopted.
Kelly Erie the volunteer manager said, “Its called Clear the Shelters for a reason and that reason is to get more people when they’re looking for animals to check their local animal shelters out. So many pets only want one thing and that’s is a good loving home and they deserve that. Who doesn’t?”
At today’s event the local shelters were able to get 25 animals adopted, but say there are still many more in need of homes.