Clear the Shelter event helps find animals in shelters a forever home

Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr is here with your Evening Forecast.

Good evening Siouxland! It may seem pleasant out there right now, but that could change in the near future tonight. The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm warnings across the northern areas of Siouxland, including Woodbury County. This severe thunderstorm watch is in effect from now until 1 am tomorrow morning. Taking a look at satellite and radar, you can see that an isolated thunderstorm towards our northwest is tornado warned with a radar indicated tornado. I know this isn’t in our area quite yet, but this storm is travelling northeast. Just something to keep your mind on if you are travelling up to Sioux Falls within the next hour or so. With this, I would like to point out that all of Siouxland is included in some risk lever for severe weather tonight, with most of the area seeing a slight risk and the northern areas seeing an enhanced risk. But don’t worry Siouxland, we may have severe weather chances tonight, but tomorrow will be pleasant, with Monday being even better with beautiful weather. Temperatures right now are being reported in the 80s for most of the area, with a few 70s mixed in. We have winds this evening coming from the southeast between 10 and 20 mph. Then tonight we will fall to a low of 58 with strong to severe storms in parts of the area later tonight. As always tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 10 to see the timing of these thunderstorms in Siouxland and how much rain they could bring to the area.