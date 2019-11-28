Clear snow away from fire hydrants while shoveling sidewalks

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – While you’re out scooping snow, make sure to clear not just your sidewalks, but the area around any fire hydrants in your yard.

This often, overlooked task can save firefighters time, if a fire is in your area.

Many fire engines only carry a limited amount of water and hydrants can be a critical source of water at fire scenes.

Officials say even if you’ve dug the hydrant out once, it doesn’t mean you won’t have to do it again.

“You can see the plows will come by, throw snow, and everything back into the place that you dug out, just keep vigilant and keep that area cleaned out,” said Lt. Scott Kovarna, Deputy Fire Marshall, Sioux City Fire Rescue.

Another thing to keep an eye on, especially with any blowing snow, is your outside vents.

Snow can easily drift against homes and block those vents and that could cause a carbon monoxide buildup in your home, which could be deadly.