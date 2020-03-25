Cleaning service stays busy with rising concerns over COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – COVID-19 cases are on the rise around Siouxland and businesses are taking the necessary precautions to close their doors to prevent the spread. However, cleaning services are busier than ever sanitizing homes and offices.

According to the CDC, the virus may persist on surfaces for a few hours or up to several days. That’s why its important to make sure we are not touching our eyes, mouth, or nose throughout the day.

KCAU 9 News spoke with Karen Magnusson she owns KM Office Cleaning Service. She’s been in business for over 20 years cleaning offices and homes throughout Siouxland. As a business owner, she is double-checking and triple-checking frequently touched areas to help prevent the spread of germs.

“There is a lot of detail work to it because you have precious people that work there you know and you want to protect them and you want to make sure they keep their jobs because you neglected to do something,” she said.

Magnusson is paying close attention to surfaces that are frequently touched by people coming in and out of their homes and offices. She is putting into action all of the CDC recommendations by cleaning surfaces with soap and water then using a household disinfectant to ensure germs are killed.

“You have to pay attention to the little detail things like the handle on the toilet stool, besides cleaning the toilet stool, and also the hand railing for the disability,” said Magnusson.

The best way for you to help prevent the spread of the virus is to wash your hands regularly with soap and water, and then try to avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Magnusson said has continued to stay business as others have had to close their doors due to COVID-19. Many of her clients have stayed loyal to her and her team and are still receiving services.