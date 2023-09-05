SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman received many injuries after being thrown from an ATV Sunday.

The incident happened in the 3200 mile of 330th Street near Lost Island.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that authorities were called to the crash Sunday around 9:10 a.m.

Officials said a woman was driving a Polaris Trailboss 325 ATV west and entered the ditch. Not realizing how deep the ditch was, she lost control of the ATV, hit a fence, and was ejected into the barbed wire fence.

The woman received multiple cuts to the face, arms, and legs due to the fence. She was treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital.

Damage to the ATV is estimated to be $1,000.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the incident.