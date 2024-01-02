VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Vermillion, S.D. has warned local residents about a scam caller claiming to be associated with the office.

According to a Facebook post, a man with a southern accent who goes by the name “Officer Brian O’Connell” calls people and claims that they owe Paycheck Protection Program loans.

The scammer’s caller ID apparently gives Arlington, S.D. as his location and relays accurate information about the potential victims. The sheriff’s office suspects that he masks his number and finds information that is publicly available in order to appear more legitimate.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office advised area residents to avoid giving private information away to callers and to verify the situation if a call such as this is made to them.

“Don’t be pressured into acting quickly to avoid arrest or collections,” the post states. “There is always time to verify.”

The office also said that they would never demand payment using gift cards as a scam caller might.