VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — Earlier this year, Clay County residents voted against a bond measure that would have created a new jail and law enforcement center. Now a new bond measure is up for vote.

The newly proposed $42.8 million bond would be paid over 30 years and Clay County residents said this project would benefit Siouxland long-term.

Two-thirds of county residents said ‘No’ to the last bond measure. Officials said they are hopeful the new bond issue will receive a different response from the community.

“Primarily, I think the opponents were opposed to the idea of building a new courthouse and vacating the current courthouse,” Clay County Sheriff Andy Howe said. “We think we’re going to do better this time because that issue is not on the table.”

Steven Waller is the chair of Citizens for the new Public Safety Center. He said the project is important to him and other community members because the current facility is too small and outdated.

“We need a 911 call center that can be fully responsive and expandable for our needs in the future,” he said. “We need a sheriff’s department and police department that, again, can accommodate the changing nature of law enforcement and, again, an Emergency Management Center that’s not just an office and a store room.”

The City of Vermillion will pay for the new police station; however, Clay County residents can expect their property taxes to increase by an estimated $165 per every $100,000 of assessed property value each year.

The current facility cannot hold inmates long-term and Sheriff Howe said that is a costly dilemma.

“We have to house our inmates in other counties and that’s quite the expense to Clay County,” he said. “In the end, we believe the expense of housing inmates in other counties will exceed the cost of the bond over time.”

Early voting has already started in Clay County and the bond measure will pass if it receives approval from a majority of voters.