Clay County residents to vote on $41M bond issue for new courthouse, jail

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — On Tuesday, residents of Clay County, South Dakota will vote on a $41 million bond issue.

The money will be used to build a new courthouse and jail in Vermillion.

Proponents of the bond said the alternative, repairing and renovating the current courthouse and building a new jail, would cost the county an estimated $55 million.

Opponents want to preserve the courthouse that was built in 1912 because it holds an important place in the community and are afraid it would be demolished.

Clay County residents will vote on the bond issue on June 8.

