SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man from Clay County who conspired to distribute methamphetamine pleaded guilty on February 18 in federal court in Sioux City.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Armando Silva Reyes, 55, of Spencer, Iowa, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The release stated that between January 2020 and February 2021, Silva Reyes and others were involved in a conspiracy to distribute pound-levels of methamphetamine in northern Iowa. On at least two separate occasions, Silva Reyes distributed more than a quarter-pound of pure methamphetamine to individuals cooperating with law enforcement.

On February 3, 2021, Silva Reyes and others received approximately 3 pounds of methamphetamine through the United States Postal Service (USPS) at the Spencer Post Office.

Silva Reyes remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing.

On each count, Silva Reyes faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $10,000,000 fine, and at least five years of supervised release following any imprisonment.