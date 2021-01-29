Webb man pleads guilty to gun charges

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Clay County, Iowa, man who illegally possessed guns pled guilty in federal court in Sioux City this week.

Travis Grote, 43, from Webb, was convicted of possessing stolen firearms and possessing firearms as a prohibited person. He pled guilty to his charges on January 22.

During his plea hearing, Grote admitted that on June 25, 2019, he was involved in a transaction to sell multiple stolen firearms to an undercover law enforcement officer. Grote also admitted that knew he had previously been convicted of conspiracy to manufacture and distribute meth, in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Iowa, on or about December 19, 2001, and therefore was a felon and prohibited from possessing firearms.

Sentencing before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand will be set after a pre-sentence report is prepared.

Grote remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing. He faces a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $500,000 fine, and six years of supervised release following any imprisonment.