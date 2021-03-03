Clay County, Iowa lifts mask ordinance

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — Clay County, Iowa lifted their mask ordinance after the county adopted the mask resolution last December.

According to the Spencer Hospital, Dr. Janessa Mechler, chairman of the Clay County Board of Health, noted that positivity rates have fluctuated throughout the COVID-19 public health emergency and emphasized that mitigation precautions remain important.

“The resolution the board of health recommended, which was approved by the board of supervisors on December 1, stated that once the 14-day positivity rate was under five percent for two consecutive Sundays, the mask resolution would be lifted,” said Mechler. “It also states that if the 14-day positivity rate reaches 10 percent, it would be reinstated.”

The Clay County 14-day positivity rate for COVID-19 is 1.7% as of March 1.

“We advise citizens to remember that many businesses and organizations required masks to be worn prior to the county-wide mask mandate and may continue to require masks within their facilities,” Mechler said.