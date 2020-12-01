Clay County, Iowa issues face covering mandate

CLAY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — Clay County, Iowa officials have passed a mandate that will require face coverings in indoor places.

According to the Clay County website, the new mandate will require a face covering for indoor settings or any place where six feet of social distancing can’t be maintained, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, hardware and retail stores, and schools.

Exceptions of places and times include traveling in a car alone or with household members, exercising, and being seated at the bar or food establishment in the process of drinking or eating. Face coverings during religious ceremonies aren’t required but are strongly encouraged.

People who are younger than the age of two or has a medical condition that causes breathing problems or prevents them from removing a mask are exempt from the mask mandate.

