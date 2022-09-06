SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A federally wanted man was arrested in Siouxland after deputies had to resort to using tear gas to apprehend him.

According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report Friday around 4 p.m. of a federal arrest warrant out for Timothy Steinbeck, 46, of Royal, for a narcotics violation.

Deputies went to find Steinbeck outside of his home, and before they could reach him, he barricaded himself inside the residence, according to the release.

The Iowa State Patrol Tactical Team assisted the Clay County Deputies to remove Steinbeck from the home, but they allegedly ended up using gas to flush him out of the residence.

At 10:43 p.m., Steinbeck exited the residence and deputies were able to take him to a local hospital to be evaluated.

After being released from the hospital, he was held in the Clay County Jail until Tuesday when he was placed into the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Officials assisting the Clay Sheriff’s Office included the Iowa State Patrol Tactical Team, Iowa Division of Narcotics, Royal Fire and Rescue, and the hospital’s ambulance.