Clay County, Iowa confirms first positive case of COVID-19

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed that Clay County has its first positive case of COVID-19.

The case is an adult female between the ages of 18 to 40 and lives in Clay County.

Health officials said she’s recovering at home in isolation.

“With community spread of COVID-19 first confirmed in Iowa mid-March, we anticipated it was a matter of time before one or more cases would be confirmed in northwest Iowa,” commented Dr. Amanda Young, Spencer Hospital Medical Staff President. “While this may be Clay County’s first case, it may not be the last. And that’s why it’s critical to make prevention a priority – stay home if you are ill and everyone needs to practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of the virus.”

Clay County health officials said though COVID-19 testing is still limited, that area citizens who are symptomatic should follow the CDC guidelines for self-isolation.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

