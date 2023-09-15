SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — The Clay County Fair will be seeing a change to their Grandstand stage this Saturday.

In a release from the Clay County Fair, they said that due to a family matter, Dylan Scott had to cancel his show at the fair.

The Clay County Fair said that they are currently looking for an artist to take his spot and they will post on social media and their website.

At this time, Ingrid Andress will still be performing as planned.

Previously purchased tickets will still be honored and tickets can be purchased here. For assistance with refunds, email info@midwestix.com.