Clay County Fair to allow alcohol in grandstands

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – As officials prepare for the opening day of the country’s largest county fair, they’re also preparing for a major change.

For the first time in 101 years since the fair’s founding, the Clay County Fair will be selling alcohol in the grandstands. Officials say they felt it was time to change with the times and they hope this change will bring even more people to their fair. So far, many locals say they are okay with the new changes.

“We realized in today’s world, concert-goers have changed there expectations of venues have changed so one of the things we want to offer is what you would get at any other concert venue,” said Jeremy Parsons with the Clay County Fair.

According to the Clay County Fair’s website, over 300 ,000 people attended last year’s fair. This year’s fair starts this Saturday and runs through September 15.