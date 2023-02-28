SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — The Clay County Fair has officially named a new director, the current CEO of the Alaska State Fair.

Jerome Hertel has served with the Alaska State Fair since 2014 and he will replace Jeremy Parsons, who has since moved on to manage the Iowa State Fair.

“We are excited to announce Jerome Hertel’s selection as the next CEO/Manager of the Fair,” said Steve Waller, chairman of the Clay County Fair Board of Directors. “He brings with him years of fair experience, a solid management reputation, and a strong financial background.”

According to a press release, Hertel became passionate about fairs young, growing up across the street from the county fair for his home county in South Dakota. He said some of his greatest memories include setting up carnival rides and working his church’s booth.

Hertel started work in the fair industry in 1999 after working in the food and beverage industry in both Houston, Texas and Sioux Falls. He also served as the Executive Director of the South Dakota State Fair from 2008-2014.

“I have always found joy in bringing people together to be educated, to be entertained, to connect with one another, and to celebrate as a community,” Hertel said.

Hertel will start his new job on April 17.

