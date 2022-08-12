VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — Fair season continues in Siouxland as the Clay County Fair is underway.

The event started on Thursday and features plenty of booths as well as animals and other entertainment.

But organizers said putting on the Fair this year was more expensive compared to previous summers due to inflation.

Katie Heine, a member of Clay County’s Fair Board, said raising the price of inflatables was a challenging decision because those kid-friendly activities are important to many families.

“The parents really appreciate being able to have a safe place where they can let the kids go play and then maybe go grab a snack while they’re here,” said Heine.

The fair continues until Saturday night and crews will start cleaning up the fairgrounds on Sunday.