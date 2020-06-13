Clay County Fair officials evaluate fair’s future

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – Organizers of Siouxland’s largest county fair continue to evaluate the situation concerning COVID-19 cases.

Clay County Fair CEO Jeremy Parsons said he’s aware of at least 50 county fairs that have already canceled this year’s program. For now, officials are taking a “wait and see” approach after hearing from many fairgoers.

“Some very passionate fair goers telling us that they really need the fair. Maybe financially for their business, or they want to go out and celebrate and have a good time. But then, also fairgoers have contacted us and said you know what. We want to stay safe, and we won’t be at your fair this year. So, it’s definitely a balancing act,” Parsons, said.

Parsons said the fair board hopes to give a “go” or “no-go” to this year’s fair in the next month. He admits that even if the gates do open up, the 2020 event will look much different than past editions of the “World’s Greatest County Fair.”

“You know social distancing and fairs are two phrases that don’t go together. You do not come to a fair to social distance, so obviously that’s a big challenge, and that involves everything from looking at our grandstand seatings to the number of vendors. Potentially even to the number of people allowed on the fairground,” Parsons said.

For now, the Clay County Fair is scheduled for September 12-20.