Clay County Fair offering refunds after Foreigner concert canceled

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – After the Foreigner concert was canceled at the Clay County Fair over the weekend, fair officials want to make sure that ticket buyers get a refund.

Foreigner was supposed to play Saturday night at the Grandstand at the Clay County Fair, but due to meddy conditions, there were issues with the stage placement and the stage surface. The band felt that the conditions made it unsafe for them and other stage personnel.

The fair is offering refunds for the concert tickets, not counting handling and processing fees.

Refunds will be made depending on how and when the tickets were bought.

If purchased via credit card after June 10, 2019:

Midwestix, the Fair’s ticketing partner, will reverse credit card charges before September 23.

If purchased by credit card before June 10, 2019:

Due to Midwestix only being able to reverse charges made within the last three months of purchase, the Clay County Fair will be mailing a refund check to you before October 15.

If purchased via check or cash:

The Clay County Fair asks that ticket buyer mail the Foreigner concert tickets, along with a return address, to them before October 15. The address is as follows

Ticket Refund

Clay County Fair

PO Box 527

Spencer, IA 51301

Fair CEO and Manager Jeremy Parsons said that he realizes the concert may have been the highlight of the fair for some and is sorry that the concert didn’t happen, but hopes that people were still able to enjoy some other part of the fair.

If anyone has questions, they are asked to contact Midwestix at info@midwestix.com.

Latest Stories