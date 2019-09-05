Clay County Fair making final preparations for this year’s 9-day event

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) –

A more than century-long, end of summer tradition returns on Saturday, opening day at this year’s Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa.



Commercial and agricultural exhibitors are already busy setting up displays and preparing for livestock competitions. The fair regularly draws more than 300,000 people to Spencer over its 9-day run.

With 35 acres of ag-related displays, the fair ranks as the nation’s leader in farm machinery and ag exhibits.

“More than 800 4H and FFA students will be showcasing here and they come from 48 counties in Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota. For many people in northwest Iowa and Siouxland, this is their end of summer ritual and so because of that we want to continue making the fair better and better every year,” said fair CEO Jeremy Parsons.



The Clay County Fair runs from this Saturday through September 15th.