SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — Exhibitions displaying entrants’ creative skills will be returning to the Clay County Fair this year, alongside a variety of creative contests.

“We’re so excited for this year’s special feature class, ‘Water,’ which allows exhibitors to use their artistic ability of Creative Arts to show their appreciation and beauty of water,” said superintendent, Cindy Kress.

Aside from the special feature class, there are going to be more than 30 sponsored classes for things such as woodturning, printed fabrics, fused glass, and more.

Additionally, there is going to be the Memorable Collections competition. This collection will have exhibitors display their favorite collections.

Another new contest is the Quilt Block Contest. This contest requires participants to buy a quick block contest kit prior to entry. The blocks will be turned into a quilt that quilt be raffled off next year. The winner will be announced during the raffle.

There will be other creative competitions such as needlework, painting, crochet, quilting, patchwork, garment making, and woodworking.

Entries are open for all ages from any county or state. Pre-registration for exhibits is due by August 21.

For more information, visit the Clay County Fair website.