The Clay County Fair will have eight nights of Grandstand events, including five shows that are part of the SRG Concert Series, September 9-17.

“With the exception of one show that we do not have permission to announce yet, we thought we would again announce the entire line-up at once,” said Fair Manager Jeremy Parsons. “This gives our enthusiastic fairgoers more time to plan their entire Fair visit, plus it gives us all something to look forward while we still ‘enjoy’ winter.”

A full list of events, including times and ticket sale dates, can be found below.

Jimmie Allen will be performing alongside Parmalee on September 9 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for this event will go on sale on March 6.

Katy Nichole will take to the Grandstand on September 10 alongside Community Worship Collective. They’ll be on stage at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale on March 13.

The Grandstand event for Day 3, September 11, has yet to be announced.

Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series will be returning for the third year alongside Super Late Model Racing’s debut at the Clay County Fair Speedway. This event will be September 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale on March 20.

The IMCA Blue Ribbon Showdown will take place at the Clay County Fair Speedway at 7:00 p.m. on September 13. Tickets go on sale on March 20.

Jo Dee Messina and Diamond Rio will take to the Grandstand on September 14. This performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale on March 27.

Hairball will take to rocking the Grandstand on September 15. The rock will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale on April 3.

Dylan Scott will be closing out the Clay County Fair’s Grandstand musical performances on September 16 alongside Ingrid Andress. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale on April 10.

The final Grandstand event for the Clay County Fair is the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull. Returning for the fourth time, the Pull will take place on September 17 at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale on March 20.

For more information on tickets and pricing, visit the Clay County Fair’s website.